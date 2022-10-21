Vaccine Delivery Devices Market trends, analysis, and development status 2022

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market is valued approximately USD 6.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Growing immunisation programmes and their expanding coverage, increased vaccination research, increased government support and investment, development of innovative vaccines, and numerous campaigns and initiatives are some of the important drivers driving market expansion. Biotech and pharmaceutical firms, in collaboration with governments throughout the world, are developing a plan to address supply chain difficulties in vaccine distribution and the development of effective vaccines. The need to find and monitor a COVID-19 vaccine raised the interest in developing an effective and safe viral delivery method, or, ideally, numerous delivery systems.

UNICEF, Gavi, and the WHO created the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership in January 2022 to address the urgency of translating vaccine doses into protected and vaccinated populations. The alliance aims to provide immediate operational help to 34 countries with vaccination coverage of 10% or less as of January 2022. Overall, the collaboration aims to improve vaccination distribution and supply chain management in 92 countries. The rising demand for hepatitis A and B therapy, as well as meningitis and influenza, has moved the industry forward. Furthermore, the global spike in demand for COVID-19 immunisation created a substantial market potential. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a favourable influence on the industry, and the introduction of booster vaccine doses is projected to fuel additional development. Increasing research and investment in vaccine development is also one of the market’s main drivers. The Institute of Infection and Immunity of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research promotes and finances research initiatives focused at lowering the burden of infectious illnesses, allergies, and immune-mediated disorders. The institution contributes around USD 1 million per year in hepatitis C research, USD 45.7 million in pandemic influenza research collaborations, and USD 22.5 million in the CIHR HIV/AIDS Research Initiative. However, stringent compliance regulations limits market growth over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Growing vaccination coverage, increased spending in R&D for novel vaccines, and the high frequency of infectious illnesses are all driving market expansion. Furthermore, advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread public and professional knowledge have contributed to the market’s considerable share. MEA is predicted to develop at the quickest rate over the projection period because to a big patient pool, rising target population, high unmet demands, and improved regional infrastructure. Illnesses are becoming more common as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and an ageing population that is prone to infectious diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.)

PharmaJet

Vaxxas

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Corium International, Inc.

3M Company

Pfizer

Merk AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Other Devices

By Route of Administration:

Intradermal Vaccination

Intramuscular Vaccination

Subcutaneous Vaccination

Other Vaccinations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

