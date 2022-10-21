Orthokeratology Lens Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022 to 2030

Global Orthokeratology Lens Market is valued approximately USD 611.58 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Orthokeratology lenses are safe, especially for kids. One of the most exciting advances in the ophthalmic business is the opportunity to improve patients’ vision and quality of life through the use of orthokeratology. With advances in diagnostic technologies and lens materials, orthokeratology may be a viable alternative to invasive surgery. Advances such as the launch of improved overnight ortho-K-lenses, paired with increased FDA approval, are helping to fuel the expansion of orthokeratology lenses.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5987

An increase in the geriatric population base, combined with an increase in the usage of digital screening, will drive demand for orthokeratology lenses during the projection period. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the operations and financial liquidity of market participants in a variety of industries, including the ophthalmology business. Furthermore, the younger generation loves a fashionable appearance and wears varied eyewear depending on the occasion. Consumers seek newer designs and technologies, requiring businesses to maintain a continual focus on R&D in order to generate creative products. An increase in the number of eye disease awareness initiatives in developing nations is expected to enhance demand for orthokeratology lenses over the forecast period.

Vision correction in children has led in improved academic achievement, which has increased demand for overnight ortho-K-lens. Increased FDA approvals of orthokeratology lenses for the treatment of refractive problems, as well as innovations in lens design, are expected to drive market expansion. For example, the FDA in the United States authorized the first ortho-k lens for the treatment of myopia in May 2021. In 2021, the daytime ortho-K-lens sector retained a sizable market share. During the research period, the increased prevalence of myopia is expected to benefit the orthokeratology lenses market. According to the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, over 1.9 billion people, or nearly 27 percent of the world’s population, suffer from myopia. Myopia can result in significant ocular morbidity and high healthcare expenses. Myopia is anticipated to become more common during the forecast period. However, high lens costs hamper market expansion over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Orthokeratology Lens Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Recent advancements in orthokeratology lenses, the introduction of overnight ortho-K-lenses, as well as flexibility and choice, are projected to drive market expansion. Increased incidences of vision impairment, combined with increased use of orthokeratology lenses in the United States and Canada, are expected to provide a plethora of new job possibilities in the United States. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a considerable CAGR. Rising healthcare expenditures, together with increased awareness of eye problems, are expected to drive market expansion. The growing elderly population base, as well as the increasing usage of orthokeratology lenses in India and China, are expected to drive the market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bausch & Lomb Inc.

Euclid Systems Corp.

CooperVision

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Alpha Corporation (Menicon Group)

Brighten Optix, Co.

GP Specialists

TruForm Optics, Inc.

Art Optical Contact Lens, Inc.

MiracLens L.L.C.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5987

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Day-time Ortho-K Lenses

Overnight Ortho-K Lenses

By Indication:

Myopia

Presbyopia

Hypermetropia

Astigmatism

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Optometry Clinics

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5987

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5987

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/