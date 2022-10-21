Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure, refers to wound dressing systems that apply sub-atmospheric pressure to the system on a continuous or intermittent basis, resulting in a positive pressure on the wound’s surface. NPWT has become a prominent therapeutic option for a variety of acute and chronic wounds.
Market Overview
The market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is predicted to grow due to rising demand for enhanced wound care (NPWT). In the field of wound care management, single-use NPWT devices are gaining traction over conventional items. For example, Smith & Nephew introduced PICO, a single-use NPWT that has received widespread acceptance globally.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is expected to have a significant impact on industry demand. This is primarily attributable to the fact that diabetes often results in complications such as diabetic foot ulcers. The majority of wounds are caused by transport injuries and road accidents are one of the major drivers of the market. Since the pandemic brought about the complete cancellation of public and private transportation, the number of patients with wounds requiring medical care has significantly reduced. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has led to a global pandemic, triggering the disruption of healthcare services, including the medical care of patients with wounds. Due to the need, the provision of wound care, which ought to be viewed as a fundamental clinical service, has shifted drastically. However, Complications and risks associated with the use of NPWT devices impedes market expansion throughout the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America had the highest revenue share in 2021, owing to the increased healthcare expenditures and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. This has resulted in a growing use of NPWT devices in both hospitals and homecare settings. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the projected period. This is primarily due to an increase in traumatic incidents such as burns, which is boosting the demand for therapy in this region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Talley Group Limited
- Nephew plc
- Devon Medical Products
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Medela
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Conventional NPWT
Single-use NPWT
By Type:
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Burn Wounds
Others
By End-use:
Hospitals
Homecare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
