Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are members of a therapeutic medicine class that lowers pain, inflammation, fever, and blood clots. The market for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) is expanding due to reasons such as the increased prevalence of chronic pain throughout the world, as well as an increase in the worldwide geriatric population. Furthermore, rising demand for OTC NSAIDs and increased use of NSAIDs in headaches, migraines, toothaches, and menstrual pain are likely to drive growth throughout the projection period.

The increased prevalence of chronic pain is likely to drive NSAID market growth throughout the forecast period. According to the CDC, around 20.4 percent of the adult population in the United States suffered from chronic pain in 2019. Chronic pain became more common with age, peaking in those aged 65 and more. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of arthritis and other pain-related conditions is likely to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. According to the CDC, approximately one in every four individuals in the United States, or around 58.5 million people, has arthritis. This arthritis is more frequent in women (23.5 percent) than in males (18.1 percent ). As a result, the increased prevalence of arthritis is predicted to contribute to growth throughout the projection period. CVDs, cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, arthritis, and other illnesses are more common in the elderly population. Thus, , the growing elderly population throughout the world is likely to drive market growth. According to an Administration on Aging (AoA) study, the population aged 65 and over in the United States was roughly 54.1 million in 2019, accounting for more than 16 percent of the total population. There were around 30 million women and approximately 24.1 million males among them. By 2040, this group is predicted to account for 21.6 percent of the total in the United States. As a result, the ongoing increase in the senior population is likely to fuel growth during the predicted period. However, side effects of the drugs impede market expansion throughout the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Some of the primary reasons driving the industry’s growth are the existence of a large number of manufacturers and strategic efforts implemented by market participants. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic pain and arthritis is expected to drive growth throughout the projected period. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The area’s rise is ascribed to causes such as an ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic pain, migraines, and headaches, as well as an increase in product approvals and launches in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson And Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Indication:

Arthritis

Migraine

Ophthalmic Diseases

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

