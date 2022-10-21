Sleep Screening Devices Market supply, demand, and future forecasts 2022 to 2030

Global Sleep Screening Devices Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Sleep Screening Devices can be defined as medical equipment utilized to monitor sleep stages and cycles to identify disruption in sleep patterns. Sleep screening devices analyzes sleep pattern using different combinations of sensors. Sleep screening devices use combination of different parameters such as breathing rate and airflow, as well as oxygen levels and heart rate.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5995

The growing prevalence of sleep disorders worldwide and ongoing development of new devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Sleep Foundation Organization – 35.2 % of all US household sleeps less than seven hours. 15-30% of males22 and 10-30% of are affected by obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Moreover, as per European Sleep Research Society – more than 10% of European individuals are affected by insomnia. Furthermore, in June 2021, Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar developed country’s first power free CPAP device named “Jivan Vayu”. This new device functions even without electricity and is adapted to both kinds of oxygen generation. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the growing demand for sleep Screening devices. For instance, in March 2022, Singapore based medical device brand named Buzud its new line of smartwatches with health monitoring features. The new DM01 & DM02 smartwatches are equipped with blood oxygen saturation oximeter sensors to measure blood oxygen levels and monitor sleep quality. It also tracks other health parameters including blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, as well as steps, distance, and burned calories. Also, growing technological advancements in healthcare sector and rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and unfavorable reimbursement scenario impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sleep Screening Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of sleep disorders and presence of leading healthcare companies in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of healthcare sector and increasing incidences of sleep deprivation in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Sleep Screening Devices Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dream Sleep

NovaSom

VirtuOx

Koninklijke Philips

SleepWorks

Itamar Medical (ZOLL Medical)

ApneaMed

Garmin

ResMed

Cleveland Medical Devices

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5995

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sleep Monitors

Wearables

Headband Devices

Sleep Mask Tracker Devices

Non-wearables

Smart Sleep Equipment

Smart Beds

By Application:

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Sleep Deprivation

Narcolepsy

Sleep Apnea

Insomnia

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Stores

Pharmacy

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5995

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5995

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/