Mobile Tomography Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Trends, 2022 to 2030

Global Mobile Tomography Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
The Mobile Tomography can be defined as CT scan systems on wheels. These systems can be moved easily from room to room. Mobile Tomography systems are designed for patient safety and faster accurate results. These systems eliminated the need for patients and medical personnel to travel to designated facilities for CT Scanning. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for portable diagnostic systems coupled with strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.
For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2019, 17.9 million people succumbs to cardiovascular diseases, accounted for 32% of all global deaths in 2019. Out Of these 17.9 million deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives including new product launches and product approvals to enhance their product portfolios. For instance, in August 2020, Germany based Siemens Healthineers received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration Authority (FDA) for its new wheeled CT scanner. This new scanner named Somatom features motorized wheels and forward-looking camera for easy navigation. Moreover, in March 2021, US based NeuroLogica unveiled new SmartMSU with OmniTom Elite mobile CT scanner. This new mobile stroke CT technology intended for imaging on ambulances. The scanner allows 16-slice noncontrast CT, CT angiography, and CT perfusion scans of the head. Also, growing research and development activities towards activities towards development of novel medical devices and rising healthcare services in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and side effects associated with Mobile tomography impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Mobile Tomography Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing healthcare services and recent approvals from regulatory authorities in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing healthcare infrastructure and growing per capita healthcare spending in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Tomography Market across the Asia Pacific region.
- Major market players included in this report are:
- Xoran Technologies
- NeuroLogica Corp.
- Planmed OY
- Brainlab AG
- Dixion distribution of medical devices GmbH
- United Imaging Healthcare
- Sino Vision
- Samsung Electronics
- Olympus Corporation
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Number of Slices:
Low-Slice Scanners
Medium-Slice Scanners
High-Slice Scanners
By Application:
Oncology
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Clinics
Research Academics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
