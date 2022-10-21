Luciferase Assays Market Future Trends Analysis 2030

Global Luciferase Assays Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Luciferase Assays can be defined as a test that investigates whether a protein can activate or repress the expression of a target gene using luciferase as a reporter protein. Luciferase assays are preferred by researchers due to their increased sensitivity and precision compared to their fluorescent counterparts. it is convenient, relatively inexpensive, and provides quantitative measurements instantaneously. The growing research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing utilization in microbial contamination testing across different industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry was estimated at USD 200 billion globally and this amount is projected to grow to USD 254 billion by 2026.Furthermore, leading market players are investing towards expansion of Gene therapy capabilities. For instance, in December 2021, US based Pfizer Inc. commissioned a new, state-of-the-art clinical manufacturing facility in Durham, NC. This new facility would expand Pfizer’s capabilities in gene therapy in North Carolina. This Durham based facility is part of an USD 800 million investment over the past six years to build three scalable, state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facilities to enhance investment in gene therapy research, development, and manufacturing. Also, growing demand for personalized Medicines coupled with rising healthcare sector in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost of cell biology research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Luciferase Assays Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of research and development activities and presence of leading market players. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the end-use segments, increasing number of contract research organizations and rising healthcare sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Luciferase Assays Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Life Technologies

Sigma Aldrich

Thermo Fisher

Promega

Roche Applied Sciences

Switchgear Genomics

Perkin Elmer

EMD Millipore

Clontech

Gold Biotechnology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Beta- Galactosiase assays

Lucaiferase assays

Fluoresecent protein Related assays

Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase assays

By Application

Gene Expression

Post-Translational Modification

Protein-protein Interaction

Metabolic Activity

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

