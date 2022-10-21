Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast Snapshot by End use Industry 2022

Global Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Herpes Simplex Keratitis disease can be defined as infection of the cornea. It is caused by recurrent infection of the cornea by herpes simplex virus (HSV). The virus is mostly transmitted by droplet transmission, and by direct inoculation. Herpes keratitis is one of the leading infectious causes of corneal ulcers and blindness worldwide. HSV infection usually heals without damaging the eye, but severe infections can lead to scarring of the cornea or blindness.

The growing incidences of Herpes Simplex Keratitis and increasing research spending in pharmaceuticals sector as well as recent approvals from regulatory authorities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to American Academy of ophthalmology (AAO)- as of 2020, the global prevalence of HSV keratitis was estimated 1.5 million yearly. Around 40,000 new cases result in severe visual impairment. In the United States, approximately 500,000 people diagnosed with ocular HSV. Furthermore, recent product approvals regulatory authorities would influence the growth of Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market. For instance, in September 2021, Hyderabad, India based Aurobindo Pharma received Indian patent for antiviral drug valacyclovir from the Indian Patent Office. This drug is sold in US and other countries under the trade name Valtrex. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high treatment cost associated with Herpes Simplex Keratitis impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing incidences of infections associated with the herpes simplex virus and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing pharmaceuticals sector and recent approvals from regulatory authorities in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline

Vectans Pharma

Blistex

Bausch Health

Aurobindo Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Cipla

Jubilant Cadista

Mylan

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug:

Famciclovir

Valacyclovir

Acyclovir

Other Drugs

By Route of Administration:

Topical

Injection

Oral

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

