Hernia Mesh Devices Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The Hernia Mesh Devices can be defined as medical device that is utilized to provide additional support to weakened or damaged tissue due to hernia. Hernia happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in muscle or tissue. The growing prevalence of hernia and increasing number of hernia surgical mesh implants as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) USA – Globally around 20 million hernias are repaired every year. In USA around 700,000 hernia repairs are carried out and over 100,000 in the UK. Furthermore, strategic initiatives from leading market players including product approvals, and product launches would influence the growth of Hernia Mesh Devices Market. For instance, in August 2020, Durham, USA based med tech startup Deep Blue launched T-Line Hernia Mesh with added anchoring strength. The company also received 510 (k) device authorization from FDA. Moreover, in April 2022, Delaware, USA based Ariste Medical, LLC received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new drug-embedded, synthetic hernia mesh in the United States. Also, growing advancements in healthcare sector coupled with rising per capita healthcare spending are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with Hernia Mesh devices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Hernia Mesh Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of new product approvals and presence of leading medical equipment manufacturer in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of hernia and rising healthcare sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Hernia Mesh Devices Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Covidien plc

Medtronic, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Atrium Medical

LifeCell Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Dolphin Sutures

Johnson & Johnson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hernia Type

Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

By Mesh Type

Biologic Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

