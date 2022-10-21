ESR Analyzer Market Key Trends And Growth Opportunities 2022 to 2030

Global ESR Analyzer Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

The ESR Analyzer also known as Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) analyzer is a common hematological tester utilized for measuring the rate, at which the red blood cells or erythrocytes settle in a period of one hour. ESR analyzer detects the non-specific inflammation, caused by active infection, cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, blood disease, diabetes, and collagen vascular disease. The increasing prevalence of Cancer worldwide and rising adoption of semi-automatic and automatic ESR analysers as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International – in 2020, globally around 18.16 million cases of cancer were diagnosed. The highest cancer rate for men and women combined was estimated in Denmark stood at 334.9 people per 100,000. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing demand for ESR Analyzers. For instance, in March 2022, Shenzhen, China based Mindray Medical International Limited launched the new BC-700 Series, a new hematology analyzer series that incorporates both complete blood count (CBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests. Also, favourable reimbursement policies and advent of automated ESR analyser and rising healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost of ESR Analysers impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global ESR Analyzer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of healthcare sector and increasing incidences of blood related diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global ESR Analyzer Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caretium Medical Instruments Co., LTD

Hospitex Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Alifax

Perlong Medical

Streck, Diesse Diagnostica Senese S.p.A

ELITech Group

Sinduri Biotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Automated ESR Analyzer

Semi-Automated ESR Analyzer

Manual ESR Analyzer

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutions

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

