Angiogenesis Assays Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Angiogenesis Assays Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
Angiogenesis refers to the process of generating new capillary blood vessels. It is essential for the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the body’s tissues. Angiogenesis is stimulated when tumor tissues require nutrients and oxygen. This abnormal blood vessel growth can be the underlying cause of many deadly and debilitating diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetic and age-related blindness. angiogenesis assays are utilized to analyze new blood vessel formation for applications of cancer research, tissue regeneration and vascular biology.
The rising incidences of cancer disease worldwide and increasing number cancer research investments as well as recent funding activities are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Cancer Research Fund International – in 2020, globally total number of cancer cases were estimated at 18.1 million. Out of these around 9.3 million cases were in men and around 8.8 million were in women. Breast and lung cancers were estimated as the most prevalent cancer type worldwide, accounting for 12.5% (2,261,419) and 12.2% (2,206,771) of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020. Furthermore, recent funding activities from public sector authorities would influence the growth of Angiogenesis Market. For instance, in January 2022, The Cancer Research UK center granted USD 11.20 million to University of Oxford and the Oxford-based NHS to fund cancer research. Additional USD 3.05 million grant would be intended for training and studentships over the next five years. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of technical expertise in developing regions coupled with high cost associated with cancer research impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Angiogenesis Assays Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of funding activities towards cancer research and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of chronic disease and rising healthcare spending in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Angiogenesis Assays Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Abcam
- Bio-Techne
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Cell Biolabs, Inc.
- BioVision, Inc
- PromoCell GmbH
- Merck KGaA
- Kollodis BioSciences
- Sartorius (Essen BioScience)
- Creative Bioarray
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Angiogenesis Tube Formation Assays
Microfluidic Angiogenesis Assays
Endothelial Adhesion
Invasion and Migration Assays
By Application:
In Vitro Angiogenesis
In Vivo Angiogenesis
By End User:
Angiogenesis Assays for Hospitals
Angiogenesis Assays for Specialty Clinics
Angiogenesis Assays for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
