Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Size, Share, Industry Research and Growth Forecast 2030

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Nucleating Agents are used to provide a higher degree of crystallinity to polymers that help in enhancing mechanical properties such as flexural modulus and hardness. Likewise, clarifying agents offer an additional benefit to the polymer by improving optical properties, in particular transparency. The rising use of nucleating and clarifying in polypropylene, surging demand for polymers in packaging applications, growing usage of plastics, coupled with the increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2020, the market volume of polypropylene was recorded at 73.96 million metric tons, which is constantly rising and is expected to reach 199.61 million metric tons by the year 2029. Thereby, the rising use of polypropylene is fueling the demand for nucleating and clarifying, which is accelerating market growth. In addition, the rising focus on plastic recycling, as well as increasing strategic initiatives by the leading market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastics and rising environmental concerns stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing usage of polymer products, as well as presence of well-established industry players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growth of the packaging industry, and the rising consumption of plastics in various applications.

Key Companies Covered in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Research are Milliken & Company, ADEKA Corporation, Imerys S.A., Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Plastiblends India Limited, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Imerys S.A., Avient Corporation and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, Clariant AG and PolyOne Corporation entered into an agreement with Clariant to purchase its global color and additive masterbatch business.

In October 2019, Clariant AG launched two new additives based on renewable feedstock under the Licocene brand. This includes Licocene PE 4201 Terra and Licocare RBW 360 TP Vita, which act as multifunctional additives that combine the properties of lubrication and nucleating agents.

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Form, Polymer, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Granules

Liquid

By Polymer:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Consumer Products

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

