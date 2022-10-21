Patient Referral Management Software Market Ready to Experience Exponential Growth

Global Patient Referral Management Software Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Patient Referral Management Software Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Patient referral management software is designed to offer healthcare organizations to monitor patient referrals and decrease out-of-network referral practices. This software is incorporated with a wide range of structured and unstructured patient information and tracks patient referrals in their treatment span. The rising benefits offered by automated referral processes, the increasing number of government initiatives to integrate IT solutions in healthcare, coupled with the growing geriatric population and rise in the incidence of chronic diseases are the primary factors for the global market growth.

As per the United Nations World Population Ageing Report of 2019, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world 2019. The number of aged persons is projected to get double and reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the escalating aging population is likely to get affected by a variety of chronic diseases, which is propelling the Patient Referral Management Software market growth around the world. In addition, the rising inclination toward the adoption of cloud-based models and increasing technological advancements in healthcare IT are the factors that are offering various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the dearth of skilled healthcare IT professionals and reluctance to adopt HCIT solutions, and data security concerns are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Patient Referral Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investment in healthcare facilities, increasing technological advancements in healthcare IT, and rising penetration of patient referral software systems. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, as well as imposition of favorable government initiatives.

Key Companies Covered in the Patient Referral Management Software Market Research are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Eceptionist, Inc., Ehealth Technologies, Insync Healthcare, CarePort Health, eHealth Technologies, Inc., Change Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, ReferralMD entered into collaborative agreement with the Athena health marketplace initiative program with the aim of presenting referral management and a patient access platform. This collaboration offers ReferralMD with Athena’s health network of healthcare providers to easily engage with the patients.

In June 2022, Athena Health announced the introduction of a voice-automated and mobile-integrated digital assistant that enhance the information retrieval and enables healthcare providers to use Athena health’s electronic health records (EHR) solution. The clinicians can spend less time on the computer and more time connecting with patients by utilizing voice recognition capabilities.

in June 2022, Think Research Corporation declared that the company has strengthen its Ontario eReferral Program with Caredove. The eReferral interoperability is anticipated to help in connecting clinical users with above 100 community support services and homes.

Global Patient Referral Management Software Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Deployment Mode, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Inbound

Outbound

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud & Web-based

On-premise

By End User:

Providers

Payers

Patients

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

