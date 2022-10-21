Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030

Global Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market is valued at approximately USD 5.49 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Plate and frame heat exchangers are devices that are used to transfer heat between two or more fluids of different temperatures. This design forms high wall shear stress and high turbulence, which lead to a high heat transfer coefficient and a high fouling resistance. This device also prevents the mixing of fluids or direct contact with fluids with each other. Factors such as the presence of stringent environmental regulations, increasing investment in technological advancements, and growth of the chemical industry are fueling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, in 2018, the chemical industry generated revenue of around USD 4,416.7 billion. Also, the industry revenue reached USD 4,723.1 billion in the year 2021. Therefore, the flourishing development of the chemical industry is propelling the demand for Plate & Frame Heat Exchangers, which is impelling the global market growth. In addition, the expansion of the heat exchanger manufacturing business in developing economies and rising concerns regarding hygiene and corrosion resistance in food processing facilities are the primary factors that are leveraging the market growth over the forecasting years. However, the increasing cost of production and imposition of fluorinated greenhouse gas regulations are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue during the year 2021. Factors such growing investments in the oil & gas and energy sectors, coupled with the increase in construction expenditure are bolstering the regional market growth. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to as rising investments in the manufacturing sector, growing spending on the research and development activities, and increasing industrialization.

Key Companies Covered in the Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Research are Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Guntner GmbH & Co. KG, Xylem, Inc., API Heat Transfer, Inc., Hisaka Works Ltd., HRS Heat Exchangers, SPX Flow, Inc., SWEP International AB and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, ALFA LAVAL introduced its new facility in San Bonifacio, Italy to produce brazed heat exchangers. This new facility offers more capacity to meet the ever-increasing consumer demand.

In 2021, BOYD Corporation announced the opening of its new production facility in Juarez, Mexico, with the aim of escalating the company business operations across North America. The company produce thermal systems and diversified engineered materials in an automated facility powered by renewable energy.

Global Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Brazed

Gasketed

Welded

Others

By End User:

Chemical

Food & Beverage

HVAC & Refrigeration

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

