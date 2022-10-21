Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Everything You Need to Know | AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market is valued at approximately USD 129.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Refrigerated warehousing as well referred to as cold storage, refers to a system which is utilized to store goods that must be kept at the optimal temperature to retain their freshness. A refrigeration system that is used in a refrigerated warehouse helps to keep the environment and temperature appropriate for each item being stored. In addition, the compressor, condenser receiver, expansion valve, evaporator, and blowers are among the core components of a cold storage room or refrigerated warehouse. Furthermore, in addition to food, refrigerated storage is needed for items like blood samples, camera film, beverages, and more. The key factors driving the market growth are rising consumer demand for frozen food products, government support for infrastructural development in the refrigerated warehousing industry, and development of strong retail channels. Thus, driving the market growth during forecast period.

According to Statista, in 2020, frozen food sales in Germany were valued at over USD 13,850 million, and are anticipated to reach USD 19,464 million by 2026. As a result, rising demand for frozen food products such as meat, seafood, and fish led to an increase in the demand for refrigerated storage for these perishable foods. Thus, driving the market growth of Refrigerated Warehousing. Also, technological advancements in refrigerated warehousing will create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of infrastructural support in emerging markets & skilled resources stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for frozen food, government initiative and investment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Refrigerated Warehousing market across European region.

Key Companies Covered in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market Research are AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, XPO Logistics, Inc., AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Interstate Warehousing, Inc., Frialsa Frigorificos, S.A., VX Cold Chain Logistics, Nor-Am Cold Storage, Inc. and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Patrizia acquired a fully-let 31,000sqm cold storage logistics facility in Italy from Savills Investment Management. The cold storage facility is situated in Casorate Primo, a town in the Lombardy region halfway between Milan and Pavia.

In 2021, Kantaro SRL, an Italian provider of cold chain warehouses, was acquired by Lineage Logistics LLC, a leading global provider of temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions, from Interporto Rivalta Scrivia. Three warehouses in Nocetolo, situated in the important food-producing province of Reggio Emilia, between Parma and Bologna, are part of the deal.

Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Ownership, Temperature, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ownership:

Public

Private and Semi-private

By Temperature:

Chilled

Frozen

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Meat & Sea Food

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

