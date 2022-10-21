Bluetooth 5.0 Market Analysis 2022, Business Revenues, Expansion Plans and Forecast to 2030

Global Bluetooth 5.0 Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Bluetooth 5.0 Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations.

Bluetooth 5.0 is the latest version of the Bluetooth wireless communication standard. It is a close-range technology that is found in smartphones, wireless headphones, tablets, smartwatches, speakers, desktop computers, laptops, and others. The surging demand for connected wearables, growing investments in IoT devices, and rising acceptance of digital keys are the primary factors that are propelling the market growth across the globe.

According to Statista, it was estimated that there was nearly 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices recorded in 2019, which is projected to reach approximately 19.1 billion IoT-connected devices by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand for IoT-connected devices is augmenting the growth of the Bluetooth 5.0 Market worldwide. In addition, the growing penetration of Bluetooth location service devices, as well as increasing awareness about Bluetooth beacon technology are presenting various lucrative prospects for market growth over the forecasting years. However, rising security and access concern, along with the dearth of skilled professionals stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bluetooth 5.0 Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing investment in R&D activities, high adoption of Bluetooth location service devices, and presence of well-established market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as surging demand for connected devices, emergence of novel technologies, and rising investment in digital infrastructural development.

Key Companies Covered in the Bluetooth 5.0 Market Research are Qualcomm, Nordic Semiconductor, ON Semiconductor, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, MediaTek, Synopsys and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, STMicroelectronics joined forces with AWS to secure IoT links to its cloud and with Microsoft to improve the advancement of highly secure IoT devices.

In April 2022, Qualcomm announced the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The objective of this acquisition is to expand the company’s ability to present open, fully integrated, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers at scale.

In November 2021, Nordic Semiconductor unveils the company’s collaborative agreement with AVSystem on Lightweight M2M for IoT device management.

Global Bluetooth 5.0 Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Software Development Kit

Protocol Stacks

Services

By Application:

Audio Streaming

Data Transfer

Location Services

Device Networks

By End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Wearables

Automotive

Retail and Logistics

Smart Home/Building

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

