Global Blower Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco

Global Blower Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations.

A blower is a device that is used to push out gases by imparting energy to boost their pressure and speed. A blower is also known as centrifugal fan in several industries. It is generally used for exhausting, conveying, ventilating, cooling, and aspirating. The growing investments in industrial automation, rising use of blowers in water & wastewater treatment applications, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient blowers are acting as catalyzing factors for the market growth around the world.

According to Statista, in 2021, the global water and wastewater treatment market was estimated to value around USD 281.75 billion, which is projected to grow and is likely to reach USD 489.07 billion by the year 2029. Accordingly, the rising emphasis on water and wastewater treatment is fueling the demand for blowers, which, in turn, impels the market growth globally. In addition, the increasing advancements in blower technology, as well as the growing demand for oil-free and Class 0-certified blowers are offering various lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the forecasting years. However, reducing noise pollution and enabling quieter operations and availability of low-quality and cheap products in a grey market are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blower Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing investment in technological developments and the rising presence of well-established market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising investment in wastewater treatment plants, growth of the manufacturing industry, and favorable government policies.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Blower Market Research are Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aerzen Machine, Xylem, Kaeser Kompressoren, Shandong Zhagqiu Blower, REITZ Group, KAY International, Everest Blowers, Atlantic Blower and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Atlas Copco declared the acquisition of Bireme Group, which is specializes in the treatment of compressed air & gas for a wider spectrum of industries, that is ranging from hospitals, chemical refineries, food and beverage, and electronics.

In June 2021, Aerzen announced the company launch new AT 60 size to its Aerzen Turbo G5plus series with the aim of strengthen its product portfolio. These blowers are suitable for applications in municipal or industrial wastewater treatment plants. Aerzen Turbo AT 60-0.9S is designed for volume flows from 900-2,640m3/h, and assembly capacities up to 50 kW.

Global Blower Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Pressure, Distribution Channel, End-use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Positive Displacement Blowers

Centrifugal Blowers

High-speed Turbo Blowers

Regenerative Blowers

By Pressure:

Up to 15 psi

15-20 psi

Above 20 psi

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-use Industry:

Construction

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-blower-market/3-9-1082

