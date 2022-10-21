Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Company Challenges And Essential Success Factors

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure that is performed on obese people to alter gut hormone levels that is responsible for satiety and hunger, which aids in a new hormonal weight set point. Bariatric Surgery Devices are used to make changes to the digestive system. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the growing prevalence of obesity, coupled with the increasing expenditure on healthcare services is upsurging the market demand across the globe.

According to the Statista report, in 2019, the global minimally invasive surgery market was estimated to value around USD 20.5 billion, which is projected to reach nearly USD 44.04 billion by 2030. Consequentially, the rising inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries is exhibiting a positive influence on the market growth. In addition, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as increasing technological development by the key market players are acts as catalyzing factor that creates opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, changing regulatory framework in the medical devices industry and the lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing economies are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for MIS surgeries, rising healthcare spending, and increasing investment in healthcare facilities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, as well as growing incidences of obesity and diabetes in the region.

Key Companies Covered in the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Research are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences Inc., Olympus Corporation, Mediflex Surgical Products, Cook Medical LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Standard Bariatrics, Inc. and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Johnson & Johnson entered into a partnership agreement with Microsoft to enable the company’s digital surgery solutions.

In October 2021, Spatz Medical Spatz3 Gastric Balloon received US FDA to help in weight loss for adult patients struggling with obesity.

In June 2021, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. announced that the company complete its merger with Obalon Therapeutics. The objective of that merger was to offer opportunities for ReShape to strengthen its portfolio of FDA-approved weight loss solutions and reimbursed virtual care services.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Device Type, Procedure, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

Noninvasive Surgical Devices

By Procedure:

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Mini-gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

