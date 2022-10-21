North America Surgical Robotics Market Size Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges by 2030

Report Ocean released a report deciphering the North America Surgical Robotics Market report that provides in-depth analysis and crucial insights into key factors that are crucial to the success of the market. The report is a systematic study of the market that provides key statistics on trends, analyst views, competitive landscapes, and key regions markets report is a comprehensive study. In this research report, key business trends and upcoming Market outlooks are evaluated comprehensively and expertly. A SWOT analysis is done with market participants that include strong players and analyzes their strong points and weaknesses. Among the things highlighted in the report are the major drivers and constraints, accounts of significant players in the market, splitting analysis, and prediction analysis.

North America surgical robotics market is expected to grow by 11.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $9,136.8 million by 2030.

This market report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape based on key companies, regions, and sectors including type, application, and region. In the market, the study document is vital not only for the key participants but also for the new entrants. A more comprehensive account of the market is also included, which covers current market challenges, upcoming market developments, and opportunities. A major opportunity for the global market expansion is outlined through the analysis of growing trends.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Accuray Incorporated

CMR Surgical

Globus Medical, Inc.

Hansen Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corp./MAKO

Think Surgical, Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Transenterix, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



It explores and explores various factors affecting the growth of a region, such as an environment, economics, social issues, and technological developments. Researchers studied regional revenue, production, and manufacturer data. In addition to revenues and volumes, the forecast period includes an examination of regional differences.

Based on System Component

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

System Services

Based on Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Radiosurgery

Other Surgeries

Based on Surgery Type

Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)

Open Surgeries

Based on Mode of Control

Computer-controlled Robotics

Telemanipulator-controlled Robotics

Based on End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Several key manufacturers of the market are described in the report. In the report, it is discussed how players are collaborating to combat competitors in the market. There is a great deal of detail provided in this comprehensive report. The reader can determine the footprints of the manufacturers by examining the global revenue and price of manufacturers, as well as production by manufacturers over the forecast period.

