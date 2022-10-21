Data Center As a Service Market is Expected to Boom in Near Future

Global Data Center as a Service Market is valued at approximately USD 52.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Data Center As a Service Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Data center as a service (DCaaS) is the provision of offsite physical data center facilities and infrastructure to clients. DCaaS enables the lease or rent access to the provider’s data center, networking, using the servers, storage, and other computing resources that is owned by the DCaaS provider. Factors such as increasing demand for connected devices, high data center ownership costs, and rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are burgeoning the market demand across the globe.

As per the Statista report, in 2019, there was approximately 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices were accounted for, which is projected to reach nearly 19.1 billion devices by 2025. Accordingly, the increasing usage of connected devices is propelling the demand for Data Center as a Service, which is accelerating global market growth. In addition, an increase in the number of SMEs adopting digital technologies, as well as growing investment in R&D activities are presenting various lucrative prospects for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the lack of robust IT infrastructure in remote regions and rising data security concerns and privacy breaches are hindering stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Data Center as a Service Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing use of digital services, rising emphasis on the technological developments, and increasing demand for data processing across diverse verticals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing deployment of data centers, rising number of government initiatives as well as growing presence of telecom networks players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Amazon Web Service (AWS) announced the introduction of the company’s second region in the Middle East, the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region. This initiative supports entrepreneurs, startups, developers, and enterprises, along with government, nonprofit organizations, and education to run their applications by using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation and serving end users from data centers across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In August 2022, Semtech declared the launch of novel CopperEdge product portfolio for the usage in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects by using copper cable and backplane interconnects.

Global Data Center As a Service Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Infrastructure, Organization Size, Vertical, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Infrastructure:

Servers

Storage

Networking

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

