Dental Inlays and Onlays Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2030

Global Dental Inlays & Onlays Market is valued at approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

The dental inlays and onlays is that an inlay that is cemented in cavity tooth. This is an alternate to a direct restoration that is formed out of amalgam, composite, or glass ionomer, which is built up within the mouth. Factors such as a rise in the number of dental practices, an increase in advancements in the field of restorative dental care, and the growing trend of cosmetic dentistry are attributing to the market growth across the globe.

According to Statista, the dental market around the world was estimated to value around USD 31.5 billion in the year 2018. Also, the market is flourishingly growing and reached to USD 36.8 billion in 2021. Therefore, the surging demand for dental services is fueling the demand for Dental Inlays & Onlays, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth. Moreover, the increase in advancements in the field of restorative dental care, as well as the rising number of reimbursement policies in developed countries is boosting the growth of the market over the forecasting years. However, a lack of skilled professionals and high cost related with the R&D activities are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Inlays & Onlays Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in the number of dental procedures, growing awareness of oral health, along with the presence of skilled dental professionals and well-built healthcare infrastructure. As per the American Dental Association, in the U.S. there were approximately 201,927 registered dentists were practicing in 2021. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising inclination toward technologically advanced cosmetic dentistry procedures, as well as the growing number of dental practitioners.

Key Companies Covered in the Dental Inlays & Onlays Market Research are 3M Company, Glidewell Laboratories, Smile Brands, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, COLTENE Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona, Aspen Dental, National Dentex Corporation, DenMat and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, a new fully integrated technology in Planmeca’s new chairside dentistry solution was introduced by Dr. William Flora. A new product from Planmeca allows doctors to offer inlays, onlays, crowns, veneers, and three-unit bridges in a single visit with better control of quality, esthetics, and outcome.

In April 2021, Glidewell and the Misch Institute declared a strategic collaboration in order to provide dental education more accessible to dentists.

By Material:

Porcelain

Zirconia

Gold

Composite

By Type:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

