Calcium Channel Blocker Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast to 2030

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Calcium channel blockers are a class of drugs that lower blood pressure by stopping calcium from entering heart and artery cells. Stronger cardiac muscle contractions are caused by calcium. Calcium channel blockers facilitate this by allowing blood arteries to relax, which increases the flow of blood and ensures that the heart receives the necessary amount of oxygen. The market growth is driven by significant factors such as increase in cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for Oral Drugs.

Heart failure is a chronic, incapacitating cardio-renal-metabolic condition that affects at least 60 million people globally, according to a news release published by Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH in August 2021. There is an urgent need for novel treatment alternatives as heart failure prevalence rises. Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise due to rising hypertension rates, an increase in hospitals, and government efforts. For instance, the American Hospital Association estimates that there were 6,090 hospitals in the United States as of 2021. According to data updated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in August 2021, more than 700 million people worldwide have untreated hypertension, and as of that year, 1.28 billion people worldwide had hypertension, a sharp increase over the previous few decades. However, lack of skilled professionals’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a major market share owing to increasing prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to large number of generic manufacturer and developing healthcare facilities.

Key Companies Covered in the Calcium Channel Blocker Market Research are Bausch Health Company Inc., Abbvie Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC, Covis Pharma BV, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Pfizer Inc and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

The FDA approved Norliqva (amlodipine) oral solution in February 2022 to treatment hypertension in adults and children aged 6 and older, as well as to prevent coronary artery disease.

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received provisional permission in May 2022 for Zydus Worldwide DMCC’s subsidiary to commercialize Selexipag tablets for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults.

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Dihydropyridine

Benzothizepine

Phenylalkylamine

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

