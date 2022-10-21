Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2022 Size, Industry Research, Rapid Growth, Trend, Regional Outlook To 2030

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is valued approximately USD 62.21 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

Crop protection chemical, often known as plant protection chemicals, is the use of chemical pesticides to manage diseases and pests in the horticulture industry. Pesticides, commonly referred to as crop protection agents, are used to protect crops from disease and pests while also improving crop quality and production. The Crop Protection Chemicals market is expanding because of factors such as growth in agricultural production, increase in need for food security owing to the rise in population, and rise in cultivation of palm. However, threat of substitutes due to environment hazards and pesticide residue problems may halt market growth. In a long term, growth in population, decline in arable land, rising need for food security, and augmented agricultural productivity are potential factors which are driving the demand for the high amount of agricultural output, thus favoring the growth of crop protection chemical industry globally.

As per International Food Policy Research Institute report, the number of hungry people worldwide increased by 10 million in 2018 to 690 million in 2019. In addition, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2020 report, 841.4 million people would be undernourished globally by 2030 if current trends continue, and the world will not be able to end malnutrition by the targets of 2025 and 2030. The FAO Chief Economist linked these worrying findings to the high cost of eating healthy meals, stressing that 3 billion people worldwide lack the resources and access to a nutritious diet. Thus, there is less food security for the people, which is fueling the growth of the market, as a result of the continual rise in population and the limited amount of arable land available to meet the growing need for food. Furthermore, rapid growth in biopesticides market and organic agriculture is catering the growth of market in the projected period. However, environmental impact resulting in changes in regulatory policies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the farming community’s rapid adoption of new technologies and a variety of regulatory frameworks that monitor positive progress, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. The demand in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period due to the presence of growing economies like India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Economic progress has made it possible for cutting-edge technology interventions, particularly in Western Asia. India and China are members of the region’s high export community and have established themselves as global leaders in a variety of agricultural products.

Key Companies Covered in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research are Arysta Lifescience, American Vangaurd Corp., Bayer CropScience, Bioworks, BASF SE, FMC Corp., Dow Agrosciences, Chr. Hansen, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Aug 2021, Sinochem and ChemChina, China’s two centrally-managed, state-owned chemical producers, were being restructured and combined to create a monstrous corporation. The new chemical giant will work in a variety of industries, including industrial finance, rubber and tyres, life sciences, material science, fundamental chemicals, and environmental science.

In July 2020, the development of new crop protection solutions has been sped up because to a partnership between BASF and TECNALIA, a European centre for research and technical advancement. This helps innovations that address the requirements of farmers around the world to control weeds, fungal diseases, and insect pests in their crops to grow more quickly.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Biopesticides

Others

By Application:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

