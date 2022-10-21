Camping Cooler Market Size 2022 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2030

Global Camping Cooler Market is valued approximately USD 827.86 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Camping cooler, cool box, portable ice chest, chilly bin, ice box, is an insulated box which helps in keeping food or drink cool. Major driving factors for the market are rising adventure tourism, growing camping industry. Moreover, rising advancement in manufacturing campaign coolers is creating lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecasted period.

According to the Statista, global adventures tourism market which is rising the market for camping coolers, in 2021 the market revenue was USD 288.1 million which is predicted to increase up to USD 806.2 million in 2025. The increasing revenue of camping industry is driving the growth for the camping furniture market. For instance: the U.S. government facilitates campsite booking through the government site at low accommodation charges as compared to the privately owned travel agencies. Furthermore, increase in adoption to adventure sports by the millennials. However, lack of stability impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the Global Camping Cooler Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising disposable income and rising outdoor activities. Over the course of the forecast period, MEA is expected to grow more quickly than any other region, with Latin America coming in second. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s research indicates that spending on both domestic and international travel in Latin America increased in 2018 compared to 2017. Significant camping areas in Brazil, such as Bahia, Pousada, Porto Seguro, and Santa Clara, are anticipated to have rapid increase in tourism, driving the Latin American industry.

Key Companies Covered in the Camping Cooler Market Research are Yeti Coolers, LLC., AO Coolers, The Coleman Company Inc., Pelican Products Inc., Outdoor Active Gear, Igloo Products Corp., Grizzly Coolers, Bison Coolers., Koolatron, Cordova Outdoors and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Yeti Coolers, LLC has started a partnership with Lowe’s which would help expand the company’s business.

In April 2019, Igloo has introduced of the first biodegradable alternative camp cooler named hate styrofoam cooler.

Global Camping Cooler Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Volume, Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Volume:

<25 quarts

25-50 quarts

50-75 quarts

75-100 quarts

>100 quarts

By Product:

Hard

Soft

Others

By Application:

Dry camping

Backpacking

Off-road/RV camping

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak:

