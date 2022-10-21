Taiwan logs 37,196 new local COVID cases, 78 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 37,196 local COVID cases on Friday (Oct. 21), with 69 imported cases, and 78 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 22.8% compared to the same day last week, marking the third day in a row of a two-digit decline.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said today there was one new case of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection — a 1-year-old boy. As of Friday, 163 children, among them 100 aged under 5, had been diagnosed with MIS-C after a COVID-19 infection.

Local cases

Local cases included 16,835 males and 20,339 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. 22 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 6,861 cases, 5,006 in Taichung City, 4,370 in Kaohsiung City, 3,668 in Taoyuan City, 3,489 in Taipei City, 3,108 in Tainan City, 2,007 in Changhua County, 1,252 in Pingtung County, 895 Yunlin County, 886 in Hsinchu County, 840 in Hsinchu City, 804 in Miaoli County, 732 in Nantou County, 678 in Chiayi County, 613 in Yilan County, 495 in Hualien County, 495 in Keelung City, 441 in Chiayi City, 301 in Taitung County, 150 in Kinmen County, 91 in Penghu County, and 14 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 69 imported cases included 35 males and 34 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 78 deaths announced on Friday included 54 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases, with 74 of them having a history of chronic disease and 52 not receiving the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from Aug. 27 to Oct. 18.

A man in his 30s, who was diagnosed with diabetes and had not been vaccinated, was the youngest death recorded on Friday. In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,379,205 cases, of which 7,343,188 were local and 35,963 were imported. So far, 12,206 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.