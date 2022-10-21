Alexa
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2

By Associated Press
2022/10/21 10:26
Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, front right, and teammate Arber Xhekaj celebrate their victory over the Arizona Coyotes in NHL hockey game actio...

First star of the game, Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, tosses pucks to the crowd after defeating the Arizona Coyotes in NHL hockey action in Mo...

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Jake Evans during the second period of an NHL hockey game in...

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, left, scores on a penalty shot past Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram during second-period NHL hockey game act...

Montreal Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj, left, holds the stick of Arizona Coyotes' Nick Ritchie, center, as Ritchie falls onto Canadiens goaltender Jake Alle...

Arizona Coyotes' Travis Boyd, center, scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, top left, as Canadiens' Evgenii Dadonov (63) looks on duri...

The puck grazes Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram as his team faces the Montreal Canadiens during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montre...

MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on a penalty shot, Sean Monahan added an empty-netter and Jake Allen made 25 saves.

The Canadiens (3-2-0) improved to 3-0 at home.

J.J. Moser and Travis Boyd scored for Arizona, and Lawson Crouse added two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 24 shots in his first start with the Coyotes (1-3-0). They have two games left on an opening six-game trip.

Slafkovsky scored at 8:17 of the second period when he intercepted the puck and beat Ingram with a wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle.

Suzuki was given a penalty shot when he was tripped by Juuso Valimaki while Montreal was short-handed. The captain took all the space he needed, then lobbed the puck over Ingram to make it 5-0 late in the second period.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

