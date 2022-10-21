Predictive Maintenance Market grow from US$ 4560.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 18,653.2 by 2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Predictive Maintenance Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Predictive Maintenance Market size will grow from US$ 4560.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 18,653.2 by 2027. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Predictive Maintenance Market are:

IBM,

SAP,

SIEMENS,

Microsoft,

GE, Intel,

The following are the different segments of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market:

By Component segment of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is sub-segmented into:

Solutions Integrated Standalone

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Mode segment of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is sub-segmented into:

Cloud Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises

By Technology segment of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is sub-segmented into:

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Detectors

Shock Pulse

Thermal/Infrared Monitoring

Optical (cameras) Monitoring

ML Database

Others

By Organization Size segment of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is sub-segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry segment of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is sub-segmented into:

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Warehouse & Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Automotive

Marine/ Shipping

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

