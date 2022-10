Data Annotation Tools Market Trends, Consumption and Demand Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Data Annotation Tools Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The global Data Annotation Tools Market size will grow from USD 3.4 billion by 2028. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Data Annotation Tools Market are:

Google, Inc.,

Amazon.com, Inc.,

Labelbox, Inc.,

Scale AI, Inc.,

Appen limited,

Cogito Tech LLC,

Annotate Software,

Playment, Inc.

By Data Type segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Text Sentiment Text Classification Entity

Image Boundary Boxes Line Annotation Image Transcription

Video Semantic Polygon Key point

Audio Voice Activity Detection (VAD) Speaker Identification Automated Speech Recognition



By Technology segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Supervised

Semi-Supervised

Automatic

By Device Type segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Mac OS

Windows

Linux

Others

By End Users segment of the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market is sub-segmented into:

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and logistics

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

