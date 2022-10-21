Eswatini King arrives in Taiwan for 6-day visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eswatini King Mswati III arrived in Taiwan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20) and will meet with top government officials over his six-day visit.

President Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed the king’s arrival on behalf of the government and Taiwanese, according to a Presidential Office press release. This is the King’s 18th trip to Taiwan and the country’s first head of state visit since it opened borders on Oct. 13.

King Mswati III, who is leading a delegation, will be greeted by Tsai on Friday morning with full military honors. The two leaders will hold a meeting and share views on bilateral cooperation and matters of common concern, Chang said. The king will later be treated to a state banquet at the Presidential Office.

The spokesperson said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1968, bilateral friendship has become solid. The African nation has long been speaking up for Taiwan in the international arena, he said, adding that it supports Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Assembly, Interpol, and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

He said that for many years, the two countries have had close exchanges and cooperation in fields including infrastructure, public health and medical care, information and communication, education, and agriculture and food security.

King Mswati III’s delegation consists of Princess Inkhosikati LaMashwama; Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini; Minister of Foreign Affairs Thulisile Dladla; Minister of Finance Neal Rijkenburg; Minister of Commerce Manqoba Khumalo; and other ministers. He will hold talks with Ministry of Economic Affairs officials on economic development, investment and trade, and energy infrastructure, MOFA said.

The king and his delegation will also visit CPC Corporation’s Taoyuan oil refinery and meet with Eswatini students.