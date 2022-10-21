Taiwan security chief labels Xi 'sinner' of all Chinese if he invades

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Security Bureau Director Chen Ming-tung (陳明通) on Thursday (Oct. 20) called Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) a “sinner” of all Chinese if he attacks Taiwan.

"Xi would forfeit the so-called great rejuvenation of the Chinese people, and become a sinner of the Chinese people," Chen said, per Reuters. On top of that, Xi would be hit with global sanctions and diplomatic isolation, he added.

The Chinese leader said Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to illegally annex Taiwan on the first day of the 20th National Congress. “We reserve the option to take all necessary measures,” he said.

The NSB director blasted Xi’s comment, saying, “There is no possibility of winning in using force to attack Taiwan." He called for mutual respect and separate development of Taiwan and China, which would “bring happiness” to both sides.

Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit, China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan, which has further deteriorated cross-strait relations.