Mexico City brings charges against drunk subway train driver

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City announced Thursday it is bringing attempted murder charges against a subway train driver for allegedly driving subway cars while drunk.

The city government said the subway system, known as the Metro, also brought felony charges of “attacks on transportation” against the man.

The incident occurred Tuesday, when the driver pulled into a station and opened the doors on the wrong side of the cars. Any absent-minded passenger exiting on that side, away from the platform, could have fallen on the tracks.

Angry subway passengers surrounded the driver until police came to detain him and give him a breath test. The city government said he was intoxicated.