Tropical Storm Roslyn forms off Mexico's south Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn formed Thursday off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere near the resort of Puerto Vallarta over the weekend or early next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 40 mph hour (65 kph) Thursday and was centered about 175 miles (280 kilometers) south of the resort of Zihuatanejo.

The storm was moving west at 6 mph (9 kph), but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

There were no storm warnings or watches in effect yet, and there was some uncertainty about the storm's path. Roslyn could have winds as high as 100 mph (160 kph) when it draws near land.