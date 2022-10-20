Gamecocks go for 2nd straight SEC victory when Aggies visit

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Texas A&M by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 8-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

South Carolina is looking to win back-to-back SEC games for the first time in coach Shane Beamer's two seasons. The Gamecocks also are seeking their first-ever win against Texas A&M. The Aggies are out to end their two-game SEC losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler vs. Texas A&M's pass defense. Rattler has been up and down but is still averaging 227 yards per game through the air. The Aggies are second in SEC pass defense, allowing only 175 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: DB Demani Richardson has had three double-digit tackle games, including 12 in a 24-20 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama. He's ninth in the country with two forced fumbles.

South Carolina: RB MarShawn Lloyd is finally running like the highly regarded back he was expected to be when he arrived in 2020. After missing his first year with a knee injury, Lloyd is tied for second in the SEC with seven rushing touchdowns. He's run for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams are coming off open dates. ... Texas A&M, as it typically does on road trips to South Carolina, will hold its traditional yell practice on the steps of the Statehouse on Friday night. ... The winner of this game receives the Bonham Trophy, an award named after Alamo fighter James Butler Bonham who was a South Carolina graduate. ... The Aggies have forced eight fumbles, which ranks ninth in the country. ... South Carolina has not won four straight games since 2017. ... Texas A&M is 28-4 when scoring first under coach Jimbo Fisher and 26-0 in that span when leading after the first quarter. ... The Gamecocks have scored at least 30 points in four of six games after reaching that total in just three of 13 games in 2021. ... Aggies TB Devon Archane is the only Power Five player this season to score as a runner, receiver and kick returner. ... South Carolina had only four sacks through its first five games before recording six at Kentucky.

