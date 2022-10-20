Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/20 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 21 15
Florida 4 3 1 0 6 14 12
Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 11 7
Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12
Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11
Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 10 12
Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 3
N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 13 6
Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13
New Jersey 3 1 2 0 2 8 12
Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 9 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 13 3
Colorado 4 2 1 1 5 17 14
Nashville 5 2 2 1 5 12 16
St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 8
Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8
Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 12 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 3 3 0 0 6 12 8
Vegas 4 3 1 0 6 12 8
Los Angeles 5 3 2 0 6 20 21
Seattle 5 1 2 2 4 14 20
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 10 11
Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 12 21
Vancouver 4 0 3 1 1 12 18
San Jose 5 0 5 0 0 8 19

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 4, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Seattle 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.