All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Hershey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bridgeport
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|WB/Scranton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Springfield
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|9
|Belleville
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|15
|12
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|8
|Laval
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|12
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|11
|Utica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|5
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|8
|Ontario
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|15
|8
|Abbotsford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|San Diego
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|10
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Henderson
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|13
|Calgary
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2
Laval 2, Springfield 0
Rochester 4, Belleville 3
Bakersfield 4, Henderson 3
No games scheduled
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.