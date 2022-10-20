All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 2 Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Springfield 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 9

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9 Belleville 3 2 0 1 0 5 15 12 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Laval 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11 Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 5 Grand Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 13 Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 5 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6 San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bakersfield 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 8 Ontario 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 8 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10 Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 Henderson 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 13 Calgary 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Laval 2, Springfield 0

Rochester 4, Belleville 3

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.