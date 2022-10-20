Alexa
Liz Truss' destiny: Shortest tenure as UK prime minister

By Associated Press
2022/10/20 22:10
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary leave 10 Downing Street to address the media in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. British P...

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister, in London, Thursda...

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the media in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Truss says she resigns as leader of UK Co...

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary enter 10 Downing Street after addressing the media in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Tru...

FILE - British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Se...

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, a leader whose grasp on power was so tenuous in recent days it spawned a jokey online contest to see whether she would outlast a head of lettuce. The lettuce won.

Liz Truss: 45 days, Conservative; Took office Sept. 6, 2022 and resigned Oct. 20, 2022 with plans to stay in office until a replacement is named.

George Canning: 121 days; Tory; April 10, 1827-Aug. 8, 1827; died.

Frederick John Robinson, Viscount Goderich: 144 days; Tory; Aug 31, 1827-Jan.21, 1828; replaced.

Bonar Law: 210 days, Conservative; Oct. 23, 1922- May 20, 1923; resigned due to ill health.

William Cavendish, 4th Duke of Devonshire, Whig; 236 days, Nov. 6, 1756-June 29, 1757; replaced.

William Petty, 2nd Earl of Shelburne: 267 days; Whig; July 13, 1782-April 5, 1783; replaced.