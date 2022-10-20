|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24
|10
|27
|Man City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|33
|10
|23
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|12
|23
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|10
|20
|Man United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|15
|19
|Newcastle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18
|9
|18
|Liverpool
|10
|4
|4
|2
|22
|12
|16
|Brighton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Brentford
|11
|3
|5
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Crystal Palace
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12
|13
|13
|Bournemouth
|11
|3
|4
|4
|10
|23
|13
|Fulham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16
|20
|12
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|11
|Southampton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|18
|11
|Everton
|11
|2
|4
|5
|8
|12
|10
|Leeds
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|13
|9
|Wolverhampton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|5
|14
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|1
|3
|7
|7
|23
|6
|Leicester
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15
|24
|5
___
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0
Fulham 2, Bournemouth 2
Wolverhampton 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 2, Everton 0
Aston Villa 0, Chelsea 2
Leeds 0, Arsenal 1
Man United 0, Newcastle 0
Southampton 1, West Ham 1
Liverpool 1, Man City 0
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 1
Bournemouth 0, Southampton 1
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford 0, Chelsea 0
Newcastle 1, Everton 0
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United 2, Tottenham 0
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|QPR
|15
|8
|3
|4
|23
|16
|27
|Blackburn
|16
|9
|0
|7
|20
|17
|27
|Burnley
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|13
|26
|Sheffield United
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|14
|25
|Luton Town
|15
|6
|6
|3
|20
|14
|24
|Norwich
|15
|7
|3
|5
|21
|16
|24
|Swansea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|20
|22
|24
|Millwall
|15
|7
|2
|6
|20
|18
|23
|Preston
|16
|5
|7
|4
|9
|10
|22
|Reading
|15
|7
|1
|7
|17
|23
|22
|Rotherham
|14
|5
|6
|3
|16
|13
|21
|Bristol City
|16
|6
|3
|7
|25
|24
|21
|Sunderland
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|16
|20
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|13
|20
|Watford
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|20
|20
|Stoke
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|18
|19
|Wigan
|15
|5
|4
|6
|16
|22
|19
|Cardiff
|15
|5
|3
|7
|12
|17
|18
|Hull
|15
|5
|2
|8
|16
|29
|17
|Middlesbrough
|15
|4
|4
|7
|19
|21
|16
|Blackpool
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|23
|16
|West Brom
|15
|2
|8
|5
|19
|20
|14
|Coventry
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|14
|13
|Huddersfield
|14
|3
|2
|9
|16
|22
|11
___
Bristol City 2, Preston 1
Luton Town 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1
Bristol City 1, Millwall 2
Burnley 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 1, Blackburn 2
Preston 0, Stoke 2
Reading 0, West Brom 2
Sheffield United 3, Blackpool 3
Sunderland 2, Wigan 1
Watford 2, Norwich 1
Hull 0, Birmingham 2
Huddersfield 0, Preston 1
Norwich 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 3, Reading 2
Blackburn 2, Sunderland 0
Stoke 0, Rotherham 1
West Brom 0, Bristol City 2
Birmingham 1, Burnley 1
Blackpool 1, Hull 3
Coventry 1, Sheffield United 0
QPR 3, Cardiff 0
Wigan 1, Middlesbrough 4
Millwall 3, Watford 0
Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.
West Brom vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|14
|11
|1
|2
|28
|14
|34
|Ipswich
|14
|9
|3
|2
|27
|12
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|14
|9
|2
|3
|27
|12
|29
|Peterborough
|14
|7
|1
|6
|26
|17
|22
|Portsmouth
|12
|6
|4
|2
|22
|15
|22
|Barnsley
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|12
|21
|Bolton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|13
|8
|21
|Shrewsbury
|13
|6
|3
|4
|14
|14
|21
|Derby
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|11
|20
|Charlton
|14
|4
|7
|3
|22
|17
|19
|Exeter
|14
|5
|3
|6
|24
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|24
|18
|Wycombe
|13
|5
|2
|6
|17
|17
|17
|Lincoln
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|16
|17
|Fleetwood Town
|13
|3
|7
|3
|11
|11
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|16
|Port Vale
|13
|4
|4
|5
|14
|19
|16
|Cambridge United
|14
|5
|1
|8
|15
|25
|16
|Oxford United
|12
|4
|2
|6
|13
|14
|14
|Cheltenham
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|19
|14
|Forest Green
|14
|3
|3
|8
|14
|31
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|13
|3
|1
|9
|13
|21
|10
|Burton Albion
|14
|2
|3
|9
|16
|29
|9
|Morecambe
|13
|1
|5
|7
|10
|24
|8
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 3
Bolton 0, Barnsley 0
Burton Albion 1, Morecambe 1
Cambridge United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cheltenham 1, Bristol Rovers 4
Exeter 2, Oxford United 4
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Ipswich 0, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 4
Port Vale 2, Forest Green 2
Wycombe 3, Peterborough 1
Charlton 3, Portsmouth 0
Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Stevenage
|14
|10
|2
|2
|20
|11
|32
|Leyton Orient
|13
|9
|3
|1
|20
|7
|30
|Northampton
|14
|8
|3
|3
|23
|14
|27
|Mansfield Town
|13
|8
|2
|3
|21
|13
|26
|Bradford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|11
|24
|Carlisle
|13
|6
|6
|1
|19
|11
|24
|Salford
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|10
|24
|Swindon
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|13
|23
|Tranmere
|13
|7
|1
|5
|16
|9
|22
|Grimsby Town
|13
|6
|4
|3
|17
|11
|22
|Barrow
|13
|7
|0
|6
|16
|15
|21
|Doncaster
|14
|6
|3
|5
|18
|19
|21
|Crewe
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|15
|17
|Sutton United
|14
|5
|2
|7
|13
|17
|17
|Walsall
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|14
|16
|Stockport County
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|19
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|13
|3
|3
|7
|14
|20
|12
|Gillingham
|13
|2
|6
|5
|5
|13
|12
|Newport County
|14
|3
|2
|9
|13
|19
|11
|Harrogate Town
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|17
|11
|Rochdale
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|19
|11
|Colchester
|13
|2
|3
|8
|10
|18
|9
|Crawley Town
|13
|2
|3
|8
|12
|23
|9