Thursday At Kungliga tennishallen Stockholm Purse: €648,130 Surface: Hardcourt indoor STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Thursday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (3), Britain, def. Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.