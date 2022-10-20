Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;14;73%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Brilliant sunshine;35;25;NE;13;57%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;26;17;Showers around;25;14;NE;16;58%;64%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;29;20;Warm with some sun;28;20;E;10;50%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;17;13;A p.m. t-storm;18;13;S;19;82%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain;8;1;Partly sunny;6;-4;E;7;67%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warmer;30;16;Hot with high clouds;34;16;SW;7;22%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy, morning rain;10;6;Cloudy and breezy;14;6;SSW;20;47%;9%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;E;14;61%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;N;16;56%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;18;12;A morning shower;18;9;ENE;19;67%;62%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;40;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;ENE;11;24%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;11;76%;79%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;E;13;76%;76%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;E;12;67%;100%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;A couple of showers;24;17;NW;14;76%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;18;7;Partly sunny;23;8;NW;10;54%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;16;5;Breezy in the a.m.;21;12;SE;18;56%;5%;3

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;16;10;Occasional rain;16;12;SW;11;85%;91%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;18;9;Rainy times;18;9;ESE;7;85%;100%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, hot;33;19;Rather cloudy, warm;31;19;WSW;11;28%;42%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;15;4;Variable cloudiness;12;8;NE;15;58%;42%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;19;14;A shower and t-storm;20;13;SSW;18;79%;91%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;15;3;Plenty of sun;16;4;ESE;10;49%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;15;2;Variable clouds;15;8;NE;11;58%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy with a shower;23;15;Mostly sunny;24;11;SE;16;70%;100%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers around;27;19;NE;10;50%;83%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Becoming cloudy;22;12;W;9;53%;11%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;N;14;43%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;20;13;Windy in the p.m.;20;12;SSE;33;55%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A couple of showers;28;20;E;5;67%;86%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray t-shower;30;25;NE;9;78%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;15;6;Pleasant and warmer;21;13;SSW;20;44%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;28;25;Showers, some heavy;28;25;SSE;15;84%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;10;8;A bit of rain;13;10;SE;12;83%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;WNW;15;78%;5%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;29;13;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;S;17;40%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;31;20;A shower in spots;32;21;SE;19;52%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;20;Hazy sunshine;32;19;S;8;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;26;8;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;SSW;12;16%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;35;24;Hazy sun and hot;35;25;NW;11;59%;2%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;SSE;8;61%;61%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;16;11;Breezy with rain;15;10;SSW;28;84%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder with sunshine;21;5;Sunshine, pleasant;25;8;NNE;7;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;24;18;Periods of sun;25;18;W;11;76%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;21;19;Rain tapering off;26;22;NW;13;78%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;30;14;Very warm;29;15;ENE;15;33%;8%;13

Havana, Cuba;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;16;50%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Milder with some sun;9;4;Variable clouds;9;2;SW;5;85%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SE;10;75%;75%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;E;12;60%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;23;A morning shower;31;24;NE;14;61%;45%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;22;A morning shower;30;20;NE;11;70%;84%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;32;13;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;NNE;9;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;17;10;Breezy in the p.m.;15;9;ENE;19;58%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;16;75%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Sunshine, less humid;34;27;N;12;49%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;26;14;A t-storm around;26;14;NNE;8;40%;94%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;26;1;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;NNE;7;24%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;31;22;Hazy sun and warm;36;22;WNW;11;37%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer with hazy sun;26;11;A t-storm around;28;11;SSE;7;42%;41%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;26;N;19;21%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy and cooler;7;0;Partly sunny;10;2;S;9;73%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A morning shower;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;14;69%;90%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;12;76%;68%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;32;23;Plenty of sun;33;22;NNW;13;59%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSW;9;71%;77%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;15;0;Lots of sun, mild;15;1;ESE;13;22%;11%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;SW;11;75%;79%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Partly sunny;19;14;SSE;13;73%;1%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;21;17;A little rain;19;16;SSW;15;87%;97%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny;16;11;Rain and a t-storm;17;12;SW;22;81%;97%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSE;11;64%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;24;Clearing;28;24;SW;13;74%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;21;12;Periods of rain;16;11;SSW;13;77%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Mainly cloudy;30;27;WSW;22;70%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;7;76%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower and t-storm;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SE;8;76%;85%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warm with sunshine;27;14;Afternoon showers;24;18;NNE;12;67%;100%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;Showers around;22;12;E;8;52%;74%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;25;19;A t-shower in spots;28;19;N;18;62%;65%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;8;2;Variable cloudiness;10;2;S;11;76%;58%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;S;20;67%;84%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;20;14;Breezy in the p.m.;17;12;SE;20;80%;44%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;8;3;Milder;13;7;S;12;58%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;6;0;Mainly cloudy;6;1;NW;12;69%;57%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;E;11;67%;60%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds breaking;27;14;Decreasing clouds;28;12;E;15;46%;5%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;Sunny;17;9;SSW;10;45%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning sunny;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;25;15;NNW;10;62%;61%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy, p.m. rain;6;3;A little rain;7;6;SSW;15;77%;92%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;21;9;Increasing clouds;23;14;SSE;10;63%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Periods of sun;5;1;NNE;9;76%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;7;0;Milder with some sun;14;5;S;16;59%;5%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;19;71%;80%;13

Panama City, Panama;Periods of rain;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NNW;7;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;11;73%;56%;11

Paris, France;A stray thunderstorm;21;15;Partly sunny;21;13;SSW;17;77%;35%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;24;13;Mostly cloudy;21;11;S;19;54%;44%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;NNW;9;76%;98%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;34;26;A stray t-shower;34;25;ENE;16;65%;61%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;SE;9;59%;74%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;13;6;More clouds than sun;13;11;SSW;10;76%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Pleasant and warmer;22;8;Some sun, pleasant;21;8;SSE;10;64%;8%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;10;Showers, mainly late;18;10;NNW;8;76%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;28;15;ESE;8;58%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;Rain and drizzle;30;25;E;17;57%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Plenty of clouds;7;2;Mostly sunny;6;1;N;10;66%;5%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;10;3;Variable cloudiness;9;3;SSE;11;71%;11%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm and humid;30;24;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;11;64%;73%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;SSE;11;10%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;Variable clouds;24;15;SSE;11;71%;10%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;7;3;A little a.m. rain;6;2;SSW;8;82%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;23;13;Cooler;18;14;WSW;18;72%;15%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A t-storm or two;24;18;ENE;9;80%;94%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;E;19;70%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNW;8;96%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;7;Mostly sunny, nice;27;7;ENE;10;19%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;28;11;Decreasing clouds;28;10;SSW;12;32%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;31;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;NNE;10;76%;51%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;19;15;A couple of showers;18;14;SSE;9;86%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Cooler with rain;11;8;S;10;78%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Partly sunny;21;9;WSW;7;56%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;21;15;Nice with some sun;23;18;NE;15;67%;40%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;34;26;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;E;7;74%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;18;2;Mostly sunny;18;5;ESE;7;61%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;Sunshine and nice;31;24;ENE;15;67%;30%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;9;3;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SE;7;71%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little rain;23;20;A t-storm around;24;20;N;19;78%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;27;21;Breezy and humid;29;24;ENE;23;72%;74%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;More clouds than sun;9;3;S;10;78%;32%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;21;8;Turning sunny;25;13;ENE;7;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;21;12;Windy and cooler;16;8;NW;31;52%;8%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;28;16;Clouds and sun;28;16;SSE;10;16%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNW;13;56%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;Clouds and sun;25;13;ESE;7;49%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;21;11;Breezy in the p.m.;22;14;SW;18;62%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;Milder with some sun;14;10;SSW;19;59%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;E;13;66%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;S;12;53%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-8;Clearing;4;-8;SW;12;62%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;16;7;A little p.m. rain;10;5;E;7;64%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;16;8;More clouds than sun;16;9;S;16;66%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;28;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;NNE;8;63%;18%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;9;4;Variable clouds;8;2;S;11;77%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;10;0;A little p.m. rain;11;7;S;15;69%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;8;Windy and cooler;12;7;SSE;39;61%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;Sunny and hot;34;24;NE;10;60%;30%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;24;10;Cooler;13;6;SW;7;66%;81%;1

