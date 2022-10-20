Largest rest area in Taiwan's Taitung officially opens Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The rest area located next to the South-Link Highway in Dawu Township officially opened on Thursday (Oct. 20), and the Taitung County Government expects the opening of the largest rest area in the county will boost local tourism and industries.

The rest area has been operating for a period of time on a trial basis, and it was officially opened with a ceremony on Thursday afternoon, CNA reported.

Taitung County Deputy Commissioner Wang Chih-hui (王志輝) said during the ceremony that the county’s South Link Highway area is ready to welcome more tourists and the rest area will serve as an important platform to link local industries and promote slow tourism with the aim of creating “unforgettable good memories” for travelers.

According to information supplied by Taitung County Government, the architecture of the rest area was designed with lighthouse imagery, with sleek, curvy shapes. The two-story building has a total area of about 1,850 square meters and is facilitated with a market, restaurants, cafés, scenic lookouts, and spacious parking lots.

A large area in the rest area is reserved for local quality brands and their foods and products, such as Donghe buns, Yuen Sen Applied Botanical Garden’s food and products, and Bai-Chung-Ren Foodstuff’s indigenous food products, per CNA.



(CNA photo)