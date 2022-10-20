Delivery Robot Market Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2022-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Delivery Robot Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The Global Delivery Robot Market size will grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Delivery Robot Market are:
- Amazon Scout,
- Alibaba DAMO,
- ANYbotics AG,
- Pudu Technology Inc,
- Aethon,
The Global Delivery Robot Market segmentation focuses on:
Delivery Robots Market Segmentation
By Component
- Hardware
- GPS
- Cameras
- Radars
- Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
- Control Systems
- Chassis and Motors
- Batteries
- Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
- Software
- Robotic Operating System
- Cybersecurity Solutions
- Services
- Integration, Maintenance & Support
- Consulting and Training
By Robot Type
- 2 Wheel
- 3 Wheel
- 4 Wheel
By Operations
- Autonomous
- Remote Operated
By Payload
- < 0.5 Kgs
- 0.5 – 2 kgs
- 2-10 Kgs
- 10-50 Kgs
- 50-100 Kgs
- > 100 Kgs
By Application
- Food Delivery
- Cargo and Parcel Delivery
- Medical Delivery
- Postal Delivery
- Emergency Response and Search & Rescue
By Industry
- Retail
- E-commerce
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Postal Services
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
