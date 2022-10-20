Delivery Robot Market Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2022-2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global Delivery Robot Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.

The Global Delivery Robot Market size will grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.

This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.

The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Delivery Robot Market are:

Amazon Scout,

Alibaba DAMO,

ANYbotics AG,

Pudu Technology Inc,

Aethon,

The Global Delivery Robot Market segmentation focuses on:

Delivery Robots Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software Robotic Operating System Cybersecurity Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

4 Wheel

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs

> 100 Kgs

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo and Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response and Search & Rescue

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

