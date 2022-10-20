Alexa
Delivery Robot Market Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2022-2027

The Global Delivery Robot Market size will grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

The Global Delivery Robot Market size will grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027. The global market will record a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

The Global Delivery Robot Market segmentation focuses on:

Delivery Robots Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Hardware
    • GPS
    • Cameras
    • Radars
    • Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors
    • Control Systems
    • Chassis and Motors
    • Batteries
    • Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)
  • Software
  • Services
    • Integration, Maintenance & Support
    • Consulting and Training

By Robot Type

  • 2 Wheel
  • 3 Wheel
  • 4 Wheel

By Operations

  • Autonomous
  • Remote Operated

By Payload

  • < 0.5 Kgs
  • 0.5 – 2 kgs
  • 2-10 Kgs
  • 10-50 Kgs
  • 50-100 Kgs
  • > 100 Kgs

By Application

  • Food Delivery
  • Cargo and Parcel Delivery
  • Medical Delivery
  • Postal Delivery
  • Emergency Response and Search & Rescue

By Industry

  • Retail
  • E-commerce
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • Logistics
  • Postal Services
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe

  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

