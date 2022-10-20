Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

World’s tallest bronze Matsu statue inaugurated in Taiwan’s Penghu

People in Penghu devoutly believe in Matsu, and the goddess has special significance on the islands

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/20 19:15
World’s tallest bronze Matsu statue inaugurated in Taiwan’s Penghu

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world’s tallest bronze statue of the goddess Matsu was inaugurated in Matsu Cultural Park on the shore of Penghu County's Magong City on Thursday evening (Oct. 20).

On Thursday afternoon, a prayer meeting to offer blessings before the inauguration was attended by local politicians, including Penghu Commissioner Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉), and 200 believers, CNA reported.

Penghu County Government said that the 48m-tall Matsu statue in the cultural park is the tallest Matsu bronze statue in the world, which commands a panoramic view of Penghu’s inner sea, and that the statue will boost local tourism.

As people in Penghu devoutly believe in Matsu, the goddess is their spiritual sustenance, Lai said, adding that he was glad to see the erection of the statue is finally a reality, per CNA. The statue would be lit on Thursday evening during the inauguration.

World’s tallest bronze Matsu statue inaugurated in Taiwan’s Penghu
(CNA photo)
Matsu
Matsu Cultural Park
Penghu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Army carries out drill on Penghu simulating Chinese attack
Taiwan Army carries out drill on Penghu simulating Chinese attack
2022/10/19 15:22
Taiwan, US hold rescue training on Penghu
Taiwan, US hold rescue training on Penghu
2022/10/14 16:25
Taiwan considers resumption of ferry links with China during holidays
Taiwan considers resumption of ferry links with China during holidays
2022/10/13 16:48
Taiwan’s Penghu International Lighting Art Festival to open Friday
Taiwan’s Penghu International Lighting Art Festival to open Friday
2022/10/04 15:53
Taiwan greenlights high-speed ferry night service between Tainan, Penghu
Taiwan greenlights high-speed ferry night service between Tainan, Penghu
2022/09/28 15:43