World’s tallest bronze Matsu statue inaugurated in Taiwan’s Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world’s tallest bronze statue of the goddess Matsu was inaugurated in Matsu Cultural Park on the shore of Penghu County's Magong City on Thursday evening (Oct. 20).

On Thursday afternoon, a prayer meeting to offer blessings before the inauguration was attended by local politicians, including Penghu Commissioner Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉), and 200 believers, CNA reported.

Penghu County Government said that the 48m-tall Matsu statue in the cultural park is the tallest Matsu bronze statue in the world, which commands a panoramic view of Penghu’s inner sea, and that the statue will boost local tourism.

As people in Penghu devoutly believe in Matsu, the goddess is their spiritual sustenance, Lai said, adding that he was glad to see the erection of the statue is finally a reality, per CNA. The statue would be lit on Thursday evening during the inauguration.



(CNA photo)