Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Analytical Overview and Size (Value and Volume) by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Global Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Pumps with many phases are those in which the fluid flows through numerous propellers connected in series. The kind of impeller and circumferential velocity play an important role in determining the head of a single-stage centrifugal pump. The Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps market is expanding because of factors such as favorable government initiatives and increasing demand from the end-user industries. For instance, Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps are principally used in the construction sector. Owing to rising demand for water infrastructure construction.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the value of water infrastructure construction work done, went from USD 3.93 Billion, in the year 2019 to USD 4.38 Billion, in the year 2020. Additionally, the market for Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps may rise owing to technological advancements prevailing in the market and strategic initiatives by the private players. However, increased competition from grey market players may halt market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising investments from the end-user industries coupled with increasing demand for clean and sanitized water & rising focus towards maintaining clean facilities across the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of clean water and its treatment.

Key Companies Covered in the Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Research are Wilo SE, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Circor International Inc., Ebara Corporation, The Weir Group, Grundfos Holding, Pentair Inc., Someflu, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co Ltd and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022 – Atlas Copco acquired LEWA Gmbh. the total acquisition cost amounted to USD 668 Million. The main objective of this acquisition was to have Power and Flow division within Atlas Copco’s Power Technique Business Area. With this acquisition, the company will reinforce its overall structure in the forecast period.

In June 2021 – Kirloskar Brothers Limited launched a manufacturing division -Advanced Technology Product Division for nuclear end-use applications including specialized pumps. With this launch, the company will encourage its product portfolio base in the forecast period.

Moreover, in October 2021, Equinox Gold launched the full-scale construction of its USD 1.23 billion Greenstone gold mine project in Ontario, Canada. Thus, developments like these will propel the growth of the multi-stage centrifugal pump market over the forecast period.

Global Multi-Stage Centrifugal Pumps Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-User, and Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Horizontal Pumps

Vertical Pumps

By End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Pharmaceutical

Power Generation

Metal & Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

