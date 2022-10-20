Pervious Concrete Market Key Players and Global Industry Demand by 2030

Global Pervious Concrete Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Pervious Concrete Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

To decrease runoff from a site and allow groundwater recharge, pervious concrete is a special kind of concrete with a highly porous component, that is used for concrete flatwork purposes. Pervious concrete allows water from precipitation and other sources to pass through immediately. The Pervious Concrete market is expanding because of factors such as increasing construction projects and the rising concerns for recharging groundwater.

According to IBEF, in 2019, the real estate industry in India generated sales of USD 1.72 billion, which is expected to go to USD 9.30 billion by 2040. Further, highway construction in India rose to 17.00% CAGR between FY16-FY21. Despite pandemic and lockdown, India has constructed 13,298 km of highways in FY21. However, higher requirements for specialized design may halt market growth. The market for Pervious Concrete may augment in the forecast period, owing to investments in the construction industry and technological advancements in the pervious concrete

The key regions considered for the Global Pervious Concrete Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising infrastructure projects. According to refinitiv, the total number of infrastructure projects in November 2020 were 202 units, which reached to 294 units, in November 2020. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing demand for recharging the groundwater and reducing the stormwater runoff.

Key Companies Covered in the Pervious Concrete Market Research are BASF SE, A.G. Peltz Group, LLC, Bay Area Pervious Concrete, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Chaney Enterprises, Empire Blended Products, Inc., Frank J. Fazzio & Sons Inc., Fred Adams Paving, Pacific Pervious Concrete, Raffin Construction and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, BASF launched Master Builders Solutions: a completely new brand in the construction of roads, buildings and other commercial area and residential projects. Further, this brand also proposes various chemical solutions for new construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of buildings and infrastructure: concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for quarrying and excavating, waterproofing, concrete protection and repair products, residues and high-performance flooring products.

In Sept 2019, GHMC launched the Model Pilot Project: Pervious Concrete. The project will aim to provide the environmentally friendly material which is principally used for the construction of infrastructural projects, in the forecast period. With this launch, the company will enhance its geographical presence in the long run.

Global Pervious Concrete Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Segments Covered: Design, Application, End-User, Region

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design:

Hydrological

Structural

By Application:

Hardscape

Floors

Other applications

By End-User:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

