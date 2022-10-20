Music Publishing Market Top leading Players, suppliers and Channel partners forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Music Publishing Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

The process of music publishing is buying the rights to musical works from songwriters, composers, or other right holders and distributing those rights to third parties as licenses. It has been noted that mechanical, performance, synchronization, digital, and other royalties account for most of the revenue from music publication. Along with song acquisition, copyright management, and copyright protection, music publishing also has other responsibilities to complete. The global market growth is driven by growing Adoption of Digital Music and growing popularity of music streaming services.

According to the RIAA, streaming encompasses a range of forms, including paid subscriptions, ad-supported music streaming services, digital and customized radio, and licensing for music on Facebook and digital fitness applications. The disclosure covers US TikTok music earnings, utilizing labels’ creative efforts to license new applications, services, and formats. These revenues, which made up a comparable 83% of total sales in 2021 as they did in 2020, climbed by 24% to a total of USD 12.4 billion, according to Airnow. To the opposite, YouTube Music was the top downloaded music and audio app globally in the Google Play Store in June 2022, according to Airnow. More than 9.42 million Android users downloaded the streaming service. The second-most downloaded music and audio app was Shazam, with almost 4 million downloads from global users. However, decline in physical volume sales stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Music Publishing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market growth owing to presenting the highest opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and growing trend of music festivals in the United State. However, Latin America growing at fastest CAGR rate in the forecast years.

Key Companies Covered in the Music Publishing Market Research are BMG Rights Management, Sony Music Publishing LLC, Black River Entertainment, Kobalt Music Group., Universal Music Publishing Group, Round Hill Music, Warner/Chappell Music Inc., Reach Music Publishing, Pulse Recordings Inc, Big Yellow Dog Music and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Sony Music Publishing, one of the most important singer-songwriters of all time, announced in March 2021 that it had acquired the unmatched song catalogue of Paul Simon. The sale contains Paul Simon’s classic tunes from over six decades.

In October 2021, Sony Music Publishing announced a partnership with White Hill Music Pvt Ltd., an Indian music and film production company, to offer White Hill Music worldwide publishing services, including as management, synchronisation, and library promotion. Additionally, opportunities for global collaboration will be provided by Sony Music Publishing.

Global Music Publishing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Royalty, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Royalty:

Performance

Synchronization

Digital Revenue

Physical Revenue

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

