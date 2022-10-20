Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market 2022 to 2030 | By Luke’s Organic, Rhythm Foods, GoPure

Global Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

The market demand is being driven by consumers’ shifting preferences toward flavorful, convenient, and practical ready-to-eat snacks. Consumers are looking for ready-to-eat, time-saving, and wholesome snacks, which is expanding market potential for fruit and vegetable chips. In April 2021 report from the National Library of Medicine, it was discovered that a sizeable amount of the population’s snacking has increased by 18.9% to 45%. According to the National Online Consumer Survey from June 2021, the pandemic outbreak has led to nearly 31.0% of consumers looking for vitamins and minerals in their snacks. Therefore, increasing customer interest in consuming functional foods is fueling market expansion.

Obesity and diabetes are becoming more common among consumers as a result of a sedentary lifestyle, which is predicted to increase demand for healthy snacks like fruit and vegetable chips. Additionally, obesity has been labelled a public health concern in the United States. In June 2021, the World Health Organization estimates that 32% of adults in the United States and 40% of adults in the country, respectively, would be obese. A growing number of customers are being encouraged by these demographic trends to switch to healthier snack options and keep a healthy weight. However, throughout the projection period of 2022-2029, Healthy Fruit and Vegetable Chips’ high price restrains market expansion.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthy Fruit and Vegetable Chips Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing obesity prevalence. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to expanding consumer demand in the region, leading manufacturers are introducing more and more intriguing flavours there, which is anticipated to promote market expansion in the future years. For instance, Pringles introduced “Veggie Creations” in May 2021, a new line of potato chips with a vegetable and spice theme.

Key Companies Covered in the Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market Research are Luke’s Organic, Rhythm Foods, GoPure, Rare Fare Foods, LLC, Walmart (Great Value), Lantev, Plant Snacks, Rivera Foods, Seneca Foods Corp., Spare Snacks Limited and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Beyond Snacks introduced banana chips in four flavours: peri-peri, onion, black pepper, and sour cream.

In May 2021, Veggie Creations, a new line of potato chips with a vegetable and spice theme, was introduced by Pringles. The product line comes in a variety of tastes, including potato, purple sweet potato, and sea salt, as well as potato, tomato, with mozzarella, and herbs.

In July 2021, A new line of thin-cut fruit chips in the exotic tastes of oranges, kiwis, and apples was introduced by RIND Snacks, Inc., a producer of sustainable fruit snacks. Natural fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants are present in the product line.

Global Healthy Fruit And Vegetable Chips Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vegetable

Fruit

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-healthy-fruit-and-vegetable-chips-market/3-7-1050

About Quadintel:

