Dental Contouring Market (2022 to 2030) Advance Technology and Future Outlook

Global Dental Contouring Market is valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Analysis

As the name implies, dental contouring involves altering the teeth. It is regarded as a dental cosmetic surgery. To enhance the tooth’s surface, shape, or length, a small amount of tooth enamel is removed during the procedure. The market for dental contouring is growing as a result of reasons like an increase in dental caries prevalence, and an increase in out-of-pocket expenses.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, almost to 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral disorders, with caries of permanent teeth being the most prevalent ailment1. Globally, it is estimated that 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to teeth-related issues, and increase in the prevalence of dental disorders such periodontal diseases, tooth decay, gum disease, dental cracks, and cavities also raise demand for improving aesthetic appearance. In addition, infection and tooth decay are more common in both children and adults as a result of increased sugar and tobacco use. Poor dental health necessitates costly treatments, which place a heavy financial strain on the federal government. According to the NCBI, dental caries is a risk factor for tooth fracture even in the wake of a minor injury. Furthermore, increasing demand for advanced high precision cutting equipment and rising Aesthetic consciousness is creating lucrative opportunity to the market. However, the high cost of Dental Contouring stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Contouring Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. According to a Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), 13-39% of all dental injuries in the United States are related to sports. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. According to a U.S. CDC report published in December 2020, 13% of adults have dental caries, 46% of persons over 30 show symptoms of gum disease, and 1 in 4 adults have untreated dental problems. The need for the procedure is anticipated to rise in the area because dental contouring helps remove the decaying enamel layer and polish it for a more aesthetically pleasing appearance. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR. This growth may be attributed to an increase in dental care facilities, an increase in dental tourism, and an increase in R&D efforts in this industry. The drivers promoting growth are anticipated to include the rising use of new technology and rising public awareness of the need of dental care.

Key Companies Covered in the Dental Contouring Market Research are Mount Sinai Family Dental, Mayo Clinic Dentistry, Newton Dental Group, Cleveland Clinic, All Smiles Dental, Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic, Elleven Dental, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc. and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, ANCA has created a unique dental drill loading kit for FX machines using a Fanuc 200iD robot loader that includes custom RoboMate pallets. Drills may be loaded using only 10mm of available shank length due to the pallet top’s ability to reduce the insertion depth of the shank with an 8mm pocket depth.

In Aug 2020, Shofu Inc. signed a contract for the improvement of business and capital ties with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and Sun Medical Co., Ltd. The three panellists concurred on the need to improve their dental material businesses’ operations.

In May 2019, Six paediatric diamond bursts have been introduced to Microcopy Dental’s NeoDiamond range. The burs are made to provide an accurate, minimally invasive cut, which will be very helpful in dental contouring operations for good aesthetic outcomes.

Global Dental Contouring Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Instrument Type, Site, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Instrument Type:

Sanding Disc

Dental drills

Diamond Burs

By Site:

Central Incisors

Lateral Incisors

Canines

By Application:

Irregular Edges

Chips and Cracks

Minor crowding

Tooth Overlapping

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

