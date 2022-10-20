Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market Analysis Growth Factors and Competitive Strategies

Global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

A semiconductor with an integrated circuit known as a display driver serves as an interface between microprocessors and LCDs. The gadget manages mobile and PC display systems. Due to the rising demand for LCD panels in smartphones, televisions, and other electronic devices, the worldwide display driver integrated circuit market is anticipated to expand quickly over the next years. High resolution, integrated functionality, and higher average selling prices are significant growth drivers. Due to the rising demand for LCD panels in smartphones, televisions, and other electronic devices, the global display driver integrated circuit market is anticipated to expand quickly over the next years. During the projected period, there will likely be a rise in demand for high-quality display drivers as the global automotive market continues to grow.

According to Statista, the revenue of global automotive manufacturing industry is increasing which is driving the sales for the Global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market. In 2021, the revenue was USD 2.86 trillion which is projected to increase up to USD 2.95 trillion in 2022. Similarly, in 2030, 58 million new self-driving cars are anticipated to be added to the worldwide, which would directly increase the adoption of display driver IC. Additionally, around 26% of all new car sales are anticipated to be electric vehicles. Along with this, rise in demand for smartphones is also increasing the sales of for the market over the forecasted period. For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, the percentage of people using smartphone globally were 67.06% which has increased up to 78.05% in 2020. Moreover, increasing demand integrated functionality, and higher average selling prices are significant growth opportunity in the market. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material is limiting the market growth for the market over the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the Global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In the upcoming years, North America is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate. Growing disposable income and rising demand for laptops and smartphones are anticipated to fuel demand in the region. Due to the existence of significant display technology manufacturing hubs in nations like China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) DDIC market is anticipated to experience the fastest growth globally during the forecast period. In addition, China is anticipated to hold the greatest market share in the APAC region because to the rising popularity of OLED displays and expanding government backing through the introduction of new regulations and manufacturer subsidies.

Key Companies Covered in the Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market Research are Macroblock, Samsung Electronics, Novatek Microelectronics (U.S.), Himax Technologies, Silicon Works, Sitronix Technology, Raydium Semiconductor, Magnachip Semiconductor, MediaTek, ROHM Semiconductor and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation has launched a DDIC (Display Driver IC) and OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) which is 28-nanometer (nm) and has major application in smartphone display.

In January 2022, OmniVision group has launched a touch display driver integration (TDDI) a chip which is majorly used in smartphones. With this product launch, company is expanding its product portfolio and offerings to the customers.

Global Display Driver Integrated Circuit Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Display Technology, Application, End use industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Display Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Display Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

Others (Including CRT and Vacuum Fluorescent Display, TDDI)

By Application:

Mobile Phones

Televisions

Laptops

Tablets

Smart Watches

Automobile Consoles

Others (Including Wearable Devices and Video Walls)

By End use industry:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

