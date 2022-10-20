Green Hydrogen Market 2022 Share, Trends, Segmentation, Top Key Players, Growth and Forecast To 2030

Global Green Hydrogen Market is valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Green Hydrogen Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Green hydrogen is a type of hydrogen that is produced from low-carbon power or renewable energy. Green hydrogen has substantially reduced carbon emissions than grey hydrogen, which is formed by steam reforming of natural gas. Green hydrogen is a significant circular carbon economy (CCE) approach as it is generated using solar energy. The surging demand for FCEVs and the power industry, rising technological advancements, and increasing government investments are some prominent factors that are attributing to market growth across the globe.

For instance, in August 2022, Globeleq- a leading independent power company in Africa entered into a partnership agreement with the government of Egypt to develop a large-scale green hydrogen facility within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. This new facility is planned to be developed in 3 phases, totaling 3.6 GW of electrolyzers and around 9 GW of solar PV and wind power generation. Thereby, the rising government initiatives for Green Hydrogen are accelerating the market growth globally. In addition, available favorable policies for green hydrogen, as well as decreasing costs of electrolyzers are creating various lucrative growth prospects for the market growth over the forecasting years. However, high initial investment requirements for setting up hydrogen infrastructure and a lack of transportation infrastructure stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Green Hydrogen Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising government support and growing focus on clean energy policies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as flourishing development of emerging economies, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space are burgeoning the regional market growth in the estimated years.

Key Companies Covered in the Green Hydrogen Market Research are Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., Bloom Energy, Cummins Inc., Engie, Linde plc., Nel ASA, Siemens Energy, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Uniper SE and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Siemens Gas and Power and Uniper SE announced the companies’ joint agreement on implementing projects that emphasize on the production and usage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources. The objective of this agreement is to enable the commercialization of green hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels.

In January 2020, ITM Power- a U.K.-based company declared the company’s joint venture with ITM Linde Electrolysis GmBH. The companies aim to offer green hydrogen at an industrial scale by using its PEM electrolyzer capacity of more than 10 MW.

In August 2019, U.K. government declared a total investment of USD 14.8 billion plan in order to use 4 GW of offshore wind for green hydrogen production by the year 2030.

Global Green Hydrogen Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

By Application:

Power Generation

Transportation

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pipeline

Cargo

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

