Hormonal Contraceptives Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022 to 2030

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market is valued at approximately USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.29% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Hormonal contraception is also known as a birth control method that acts on the endocrine system and regulates hormonal changes. These methods involve the usage of hormones that are generally formed by women like progesterone and estrogen, to prevent ovulation and in turn pregnancy. The increasing number of government and NGO initiatives to encourage contraceptive methods, the increase in the adoption of oral pills, coupled with the rise in awareness regarding modern contraception methods are the primary factors that are leveraging the market growth around the world.

For instance, in August 2022, the Odisha government launch a new initiative named ‘Nai Pahal Scheme’ under the National Health Mission (NHM). The objective of this initiative is to raise awareness regarding the need of adopting temporary and permanent methods of family planning for young couples. Under the scheme, the state government intends to gift newlyweds ‘wedding kits’ that consist of a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning, oral and emergency contraceptives, condoms, and marriage registration forms. Thereby, the rising initiatives by the government on promoting the usage of Hormonal Contraceptives are augmenting the global market growth. In addition, rising consciousness of the health issues associated with teenage pregnancies, as well as increasing investments by leading market players in R&D activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the rapidly aging population and some adverse effects associated with the usage of contraceptive drugs and devices are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the growing sexual health awareness, presence of well-established market players, along with increasing R&D investments. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing target populations, emergence of novel contraception devices for females, and rising expenditure on healthcare & wellness.

Key Companies Covered in the Hormonal Contraceptives Market Research are Abbvie Inc., Afaxys, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Organon Group of Companies, Pfizer, Agile Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pregna International Ltd. and other key market players.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA declared the introduction of the generic form 0f Ethinyl estradiol, NuvaRing, and etonogestrel vaginal ring contraceptive.

In May 2021, Pantarhei Bioscience received European Commission approval for the company’s oral contraceptive Estelle, which contains E4- a synthetic estrogen that has been developed by Pantarhei in 2000.

In February 2020, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for the product named Twirla- a transdermal patch that is containing Ethinylestradiol and levonorgestrel.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Hormone, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Birth Control

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Transdermal Patches

By Hormone:

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By End-User:

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative:

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

